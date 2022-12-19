ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The man arrested in connection with the violent rape of a woman in Attleboro nearly three decades ago will remain behind bars for now.

Eduardo Mendez, 48, was ordered held without bail Monday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Mendez was apprehended in New York City last month and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Prosecutors believe Mendez and two other men attacked the victim as she was walking near the Pleasant Street Bridge back in June 1994.

The men covered the woman’s mouth and forced her into a nearby stairwell. That’s where Quinn said two of the suspects held her down while the third violently raped her.

The victim called for help soon after the suspects took off, but Quinn said officers were unable to identify any of the suspects.

The woman was brought to a nearby hospital where she was treated and a rape kit was collected.

That rape kit was among the hundreds of previously untested kits the DA’s office is now processing through an initiative funded by a $3.3 million federal grant.

The DNA collected in the rape kit matched Mendez, who was already in the national system through a conviction for stabbing in New York in the late 1990s, according to Quinn.

An investigation into Mendez’s past revealed that, at the time, he had lived a few houses away from where the crime was committed.

Detectives had been searching for Mendez since 2020.

Mendez was the fourth suspect charged in an unsolved rape through Quinn’s initiative.