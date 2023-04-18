ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected in a decades-old Attleboro homicide faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Mario Garcia, 50, was arraigned on a murder charge and ordered held without bail.

Garcia was wanted for stabbing Ismael Recinos-Garcia to death back in November 1991.

In court, it was learned Garcia and the victim were arguing at a bar before they both left.

Garcia ended up going home to get a butcher knife, according to prosecutors, and brought it to the victim’s home where he acted like he was going to apologize before stabbing Recinos-Garcia in the chest.

Garcia fled from the scene and was ultimately found in December 2022 living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.

When approached by police, Garcia attempted to escape by jumping into the water, but was quickly apprehended.

Garcia was added to the state’s most wanted list of fugitives in 2021, but it wasn’t until the following year that investigators learned he had been living on the shrimp farm.

The state says they are in contact with several witnesses to the incident who say they are all prepared to testify in trial.