ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Attleboro murder suspect found living on a Guatemalan shrimp farm late last year is back in the United States.

Mario Garcia, who was added to the state’s most wanted list two years ago, has been charged with murder in connection with the 1991 stabbing death of Ismael Recinos-Garcia.

Police said Garcia had been on the run for nearly three decades before investigators received word that he fled the country to his native Guatemala, where he was later found living under an alias.

Garcia was recently extradited back to Massachusetts and is scheduled to be arraigned next week in Fall River Superior Court.