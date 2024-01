LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect that crashed their vehicle into a retail store and fled the scene on Saturday in Lakeville.

Police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. They believe that the vehicle jumped the curb and hit the building, shattering the glass storefront.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

This is an active investigation and Lakeville Police urge the public to contact them at 508-947-4422 with any information.