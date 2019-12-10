Suspect charged with murder, carjacking in New Bedford crime spree

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fairhaven man is now charged with the murder of a New Bedford man over the summer.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury indictment Tuesday of Matthew Lariviere, 39. Along with the murder charge, the indictment also charges Lariviere with armed carjacking, armed robbery, and negligent driving.

Lariviere is accused of stabbing to death 41-year-old Robert Jones III on August 6. Jones’ body was found in a wooded area off Nauset Street a couple days later. Police said Jones had been living in a nearby homeless encampment.

Police said they arrested Lariviere shortly after Jones’ death for a carjacking and an armed robbery that happened the same day as the murder. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Lariviere is accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman near First Citizens Federal Credit Union that night. Prosecutors said Lariviere held a knife to the woman and demanded money, then stole her car. A short time later, prosecutors said he robbed a clerk at knife-point at the Shop ‘n Save on Ashley Boulevard.

Lariviere is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on December 20.