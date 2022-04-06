NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Detectives in New Bedford believe they’ve solved a string of sexual assaults that occurred back in summer 2013.

Orlando Robles, 47, who’s currently serving a prison sentence in Texas, was indicted by a grand jury last week on several charges including rape and kidnapping, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The former Dartmouth man is accused of brutally assaulting four women in a two-month span. The attacks were particularly violent, the DA’s office said, with the victims saying they were punched and strangled.

In one instance, Robles allegedly grabbed a woman’s tongue so she could not yell, according to the DA’s office.

Following the attacks, police detail was substantially increased in downtown New Bedford, and detectives collected surveillance video from businesses in the area. That allowed them to identify a small blue pickup truck that fit the description of the suspect vehicle.

On July 14, 2013, police pulled Robles over in the area where one of the assaults took place and took him in for questioning, the DA’s office said. After the interview, he told police he’d be available for further questions, but hours later had left for Texas, according to the DA’s office.

Months later, Robles was convicted of assault and indecent exposure in Corpus Christi and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In New Bedford, he now faces the following charges:

Three counts of rape

Two counts of assault with intent to rape

One count of kidnapping

One count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14

Two counts of assault and battery

One count of use of a motor vehicle during a felony

“I’m very pleased to announce this defendant was indicted by the grand jury for a series of sexual assaults that put the community at fear due to the violent and random nature of the attacks,” Bristol County DA Thomas Quinn III said. “This investigation once again highlights the efforts of our Cold Case Unit, working cooperatively with New Bedford Detective Stephen Taylor, to solve these very serious crimes.”

“Our Cold Case Unit will continue to review and investigate homicides and violent sexual assaults that remain unsolved by utilizing all investigative means, including advanced DNA technology,” Quinn added.