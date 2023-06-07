DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are searching for a suspect who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint.

Police said they were called to Acme Liquors on Dartmouth Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The clerk told police the suspect had a gun and was dressed in all black. He demanded money and made off with an undetermined amount, according to police.

The suspect was last seen running toward Sol E Mar Street. He was said to have a short and stocky build.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Dartmouth detectives at (508) 910-1775.

