Suspect arrested in April hit-and-run that injured Florida woman in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Fall River that seriously injured a Florida woman back in April, according to Massachusetts State Police.

On April 27, Janice Miranda Boulay, 55, was walking in the parking lot of the Fall River Heritage State Park on Water Street when she was struck by a red SUV.

The driver, later identified as Jade Stanton, of Fall River, fled the scene.

Janice’s husband Robert, a Massachusetts native, previously told 12 News he and his wife currently live in Florida, but were visiting the area to help their youngest daughter move.

Janice was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant last week for Stanton for leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury and related charges.

On Monday, troopers saw Stanton getting out of a car on Orange Street in the city and placed her under arrest.

She was arraigned Wednesday in Fall River District Court.