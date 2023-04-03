FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a chase with a stolen vehicle in Foxboro, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers were investigating the stolen car at an apartment building on Foxborough Boulevard around 7 p.m. Sunday.

After leaving the building, state police said the suspect drove off and hit several parked vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The suspect eventually stopped on Route 140 and ran away, but was tracked down by a K-9 team and helicopter on Commercial Street, according to state police.

The suspect was taken into custody and narcotics were found in the area, state police said.