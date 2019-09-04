Survivor of North Attleboro stabbing: ‘I saw my best friends die’

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Erik Lundstedt said he’s been having nightmares in the wake of a triple stabbing last week that left him wounded and two of his close friends dead.

“I saw both of my best friends die right in front of me,” he told Eyewitness News on Wednesday. “It’s not something you’re going to forget.”

The 21-year-old was stabbed seven times in the head, neck, buttocks and abdomen, the lone survivor of an alleged knife attack inside a home on North Attleboro’s Birch Road.

Aidan Hanrahan, 21, and Josh Lemken, 21, were killed according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Their families are planning to hold wakes and funerals for the two young men later this week.

Daniel Randall, 19, is the man who police say stabbed Hanrahan, Lemken and Lundstedt multiple times. Randall claimed self-defense after telling police he believed the trio was trying to jump him.

But Lundstedt tells a different story. He said Hanrahan suggested they go over Randall’s house on Thursday because Randall had told him he was lonely.

It was Aug. 29, Hanrahan’s 21st birthday. Lundstedt bought nips and Hanrahan picked him up, heading to Randall’s house on a dead-end road for a few hours of drinking, smoking and playing video games before Hanrahan’s uncle was to take them to the casino, according to Lundstedt.

According to a police report, Hanrahan’s uncle had instructions to pick up the friends up by 8:30 p.m., but when he arrived at Randall’s house, he encountered what he thought was a Halloween joke: Lundstedt came running out of the home covered in blood, collapsing on the hood of the Hanrahan’s uncle’s car.

“Danny had a fit and started stabbing us,” Lundstedt told his friend’s uncle, according to the police report.

Lundstedt told Eyewitness News he thought Randall had been acting normally when they first arrived. Nothing, he said, seemed amiss until he saw Randall holding a knife while talking to Hanrahan.

“I took one look in his eye and he had a look to kill someone,” Lundstedt said. “He said absolutely nothing and stabbed [Hanrahan] in the fricken neck.”

Lundstedt and Lemken at first tried to fight Randall, but then decided to escape from the home’s second floor. Lemken, wounded, fell at the base of the stairs.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘Man, you’ve got to get up,’ and he’s like, ‘I can’t move,’ and that’s when I looked at him and said, ‘I’m going to try and get us help,'” Lundstedt recalled.

Instead, Lundstedt said he encountered a locked and dead-bolted front door. Randall, he said, continued to attack him from behind, leaving a gash in his skull and scars on his neck.

Eventually, Lundstedt made it out onto the street.

“I’m stabbed seven times,” he said. “And I’m bleeding out, and I’m fricken trying to call 911, but my phone’s covered in my own blood, and I’ve got to find a way to wipe off my own blood while taking my own shirt off to wrap around my neck so I don’t bleed out to death.”

Meanwhile, a police report said Randall also ran from the home. Police said the teenager called his father and then the police.

At 8:37 p.m., a 911 call came in to the North Attleboro Police Department: “I need help. I’m in North Attleboro near the Honey Dew. I killed someone.”

Police arrived at an apartment complex behind Randall’s home to find him covered in blood.

The following day, the 19-year-old was ordered held without bail on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and murder.

At the time of Randall’s court appearance, Lundstedt was recovering in the hospital. He’s now home with staples in his wounds and medication to dull the physical pain, but the emotional trauma has left unseen scars.

“Those two men should have been able to live the rest of their lives and died old and happy, with their families by their side,” he said of Lemken and Hanrahan. “Instead their lives were taken from them before they could even make their way in the world.”