NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into the cause of a dock collapse in New Bedford last week.

Firefighters rushed to Hervey Tichon Avenue Wednesday afternoon following reports of a dock that gave way.

The four workers on the dock at the time fell into the water, and one had to be rescued. Two of those workers were transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The dock was under construction at the time, though it’s unclear whether that played a role in its collapse. The collapse was caught on nearby surveillance footage, which shows the dock breaking off and sinking beneath the waves.

Divers were sent into the water to retrieve the equipment and construction materials that were on the dock at the time of its collapse.