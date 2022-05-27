FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A supplier for an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the Taunton and Fall River area has been charged, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Antonio Valdez, 44, was arrested May 23 in Fall River and found to have 21 grams of fentanyl, two grams of cocaine, and “numerous” oxycodone pills in his possession.

“I am pleased that our wiretap investigation has now resulted in the arrest of the alleged supplier and the seizure of more fentanyl and oxycodone, both of which are directly contributing to the fatal overdoses in our communities,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

Valdez is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking oxycodone and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Valdez was arrested in connection to the alleged fentanyl trafficking ring the DA’s office investigated in “Operation Shore Thing.” Three weeks ago, investigators arrested seven individuals involved.

Officials suspected the operation was circulating “street and mid-level” opioids in the Bristol County region.

The year-long investigation led to the seizure of around 1,971 grams of fentanyl, more than 4,3000 oxycodone tablets, 53 grams of cocaine, two illegal firearms and $75,000 in cash, according to the DA’s office.