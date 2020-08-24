Super PACs flex muscle in race to replace Kennedy, shelling out $1.6M

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democrat Alan Khazei is criticizing super PAC spending in the race to succeed Congressman Joe Kennedy — even as one of the groups starts spending big money to prop up Khazei’s own candidacy.

So far none of the eight Democrats competing in the 4th Congressional District primary have run negative TV ads, other than a fairly mild spot from Wellesley tech entrepreneur Chris Zannetos that notes multiple candidates support eliminating private health insurance in favor of a federal single-payer system.

Yet while the candidates themselves have focused on positive advertising, one of the outside super PACs active in the race — MassWomenVote!, affiliated with the powerful Democratic group Emily’s List — has disclosed spending $623,000 so far attacking Khazei and one of his well-funded rivals, Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss.

MassWomenVote! accuses Khazei and Auchincloss, who both support abortion rights, of being unreliable allies on the issue. Its ads point to comments Khazei made in 2009, when he was running for U.S. Senate, suggesting Democrats might have to accept concessions on abortion to pass the Affordable Care Act; in Auchincloss’s case, it has focused on his time working to elect GOP Gov. Charlie Baker, who also supports abortion rights but whose party’s 2014 platform did not.

Khazei’s frustration with MassWomenVote! boiled over in recent days, leading him to call on his fellow candidates to take an “Our Fight for Democracy” pledge requiring them to “denounce the false dark money attacks plaguing the MA-04 race.”

Emily’s List did not respond to a request for comment. And with Auchincloss emerging as a frontrunner in the race, it appears the group’s focus is shifting: MassWomenVote! launched a new 30-second attack ad on Facebook over the weekend that targets Auchincloss, while its website no longer mentions Khazei at all, focusing solely on Auchincloss.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Auchincloss quickly endorsed Khazei’s suggestion, saying he thinks all political action committees intervening in the race should stick to positive messages.

“Trump has given us enough negative politics for a lifetime,” Auchincloss told WPRI 12. “I’m committed to running a positive campaign – to focus on rebuilding this country, not on tearing others down.”

Emily’s List has not endorsed in the 4th District primary, which features four women candidates: Jesse Mermell, a former Brookline Select Board member and Deval Patrick adviser; Becky Grossman, a Newton city councilor; Ihssane Leckey, a former financial regulator running on a left-wing platform; and Dr. Natalia Linos, an epidemiologist. But political analysts say the attacks on Auchincloss and Khazei are a clear effort to ensure a woman wins, in keeping with the mission of Emily’s List.

Responding to Khazei, Mermell spokesperson Karissa Hand told WPRI 12, “Jesse has run a positive, issues-focused campaign and encourages everyone supporting her, including any outside groups, to do the same in all their communications. She has also led the field in transparency, including releasing tax returns that too many of her opponents, including Alan Khazei, have not.”

Hand went on to say that Mermell “shares Alan’s distaste for negative campaigning,” and therefore was “deeply disappointed” to recently see a prominent Khazei supporter, the Harvard professor and one-time presidential candidate Lawrence Lessig, accuse Mermell without evidence of illegal coordination with Emily’s List. He suggested her campaign should face “a corruption prosecution.”

“If Alan truly wants to run a positive campaign,” Hand said, “he will roundly denounce Larry Lessig’s reckless attacks.” (Lessig has since walked back his comments about Mermell, writing that he is “happy to accept her at her word” while reiterating his frustration about the “baselessness” of the attacks on Khazei tied to Emily’s List.)

Grossman’s campaign declined to comment on Khazei’s proposed pledge, while Leckey’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Notably, Khazei is not calling on the candidates to sign a so-called “People’s Pledge” that would seek to bar outside spending altogether, as Kennedy unsuccessful pressed his U.S. Senate rival Ed Markey to do in their race, and as Elizabeth Warren and Scott Brown famously did in their 2012 U.S. Senate battle.

That may be because a pro-Khazei super PAC has begun spending big money to help him across the finish line. The group, Unite to Win, on Sunday disclosed spending $216,000 on media production and advertising time, and its website features two 30-second ads that tout Khazei.

Unite to Win’s newly revealed expenditures brings total outside spending on the 4th District primary so far to $1.66 million, according to a ProPublica analysis of Federal Election Commission filings. And that figure is likely to keep rising in the final nine days of the primary.

The biggest spender so far is Experienced Leadership Matters PAC, a group formed to support Auchincloss that’s funded in part by his wealthy family. Experienced Leadership Matters has spent $681,000 so far, according to ProPublica, bankrolling a heavy investment in positive TV ads touting the 32-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran to primary voters.

Three other outfits — Commonwealth Values PAC, Toughest Fights PAC, and a committee led by the painters union — say in FEC reports they’ve spent a combined $140,000 so far supporting Mermell. A previous iteration of Commonwealth Values PAC spent money attacking Scott Brown in the 2012 Senate race, while Toughest Fights PAC has a bare-bones website that doesn’t mention Mermell.

Of course, even the outside groups’ $1.6 million in spending is a relatively small share of the over $6 million spent on the 4th District primary so far, with the eight Democrats themselves now having spent a combined $4.7 million on their own campaigns, according to the ProPublica analysis.

That includes major investments by individual candidates of their personal wealth: Leckey tops the field, having now poured $1 million of her own money into her campaign, followed by Grossman at $430,000; Zannetos at $300,000; Auchincloss at $150,000; and Linos at $35,000.

It was all enough to lead one of the underdog candidates, Brookline attorney Ben Sigel, to take to Twitter on Sunday and try to make a positive out of his lack of self-funding or super-PAC backing:

It is now down to 1 candidate in #MA04 who is not self-funding or has a SUPER PAC helping fund their campaign – Every candidate says they want to get money out of politics – Looks like only 1 candidate actually means it. I am proud to be that 1 person. #wethe4th #mapoli https://t.co/c4yRtt0wMY — Ben Sigel (@bensigel) August 23, 2020

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook