NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford residents and visitors will once again be able to catch some live music in a “fun, festive atmosphere” throughout the summer, and all at no cost.

Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Thursday that the city’s popular Summer Sound Series will return next week. Every other Friday from June 9 to Sept. 15, there will be a block party featuring “high-energy danceable varieties of musical genres,” along with food, drinks and other activities.

“Nothing brings people together like live music outdoors,” Mitchell said.

The events will alternate between Lower Union and Purchase streets, which will be blocked off from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All concerts are weather permitting.

“Last year’s concert series was such a hit among residents and visitors alike. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this free community event back this year thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including our lead sponsor, WPRI 12,” added Ashley Payne, the city’s tourism and marketing director. “This year we’re bringing even more to the party with live art, giveaways, and more.”

WPRI 12 is a proud sponsor of the Summer Sound Series.

Visit DestinationNewBedford.org for more information.