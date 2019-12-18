Students, driver hurt in school bus crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two students and a school bus driver were hurt in a crash in Taunton Wednesday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash involving a school bus and two commercial trucks happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Rt. 140 North near Exit 11. According to state police, the bus was traveling in the left lane, when it struck the back of a box truck that had suddenly swerved in front of it. State police said the box truck driver was trying to avoid a line of cars and trucks stopped in the right lane that were waiting to get onto Rt. 24.

State police said the box truck also sideswiped a flatbed truck when it swerved into the left lane.

The school bus was carrying 35 teenage students to Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton. Two students and the 57-year-old school bus driver were taken to Morton Hospital with minor injuries, state police said. Neither of the two truck drivers nor their passengers was hurt.

State police said they cited the box truck driver for following too close and making an unsafe lane change.