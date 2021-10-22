Student responsible for Taunton High School bathroom threats identified, will be charged

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the student who they believe wrote several threatening messages on the walls of bathrooms inside Taunton High School.

Taunton Superintendent John Cabral said the student will be facing criminal charges, and will be disciplined in accordance with the school district’s policies and procedures.

The first message was discovered Wednesday morning. Police immediately launched an investigation into the threats, during which they found three more messages in other bathrooms.

“We are relieved that the Taunton Police were able to identify this student and bring this situation to a safe and swift end,” Cabral said. “As we do with all threats, we took this matter very seriously.”

Cabral said while the threats were vague and not credible, the language used was troubling to administrators.

Police began patrolling both Taunton High School and Parker Middle School, which are located on the same grounds, on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

The increased police presence continued through Friday, Cabral said. Now that the suspect has been identified, police will not be patrolling either school come Monday.

“This type of behavior can have serious impacts and I would strongly urge parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences such actions can have,” Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said.