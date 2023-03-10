NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a former New Bedford officer accused of stealing city-owned property and dealing drugs.

Stephen Greany, 54, was taken into custody after detectives found a variety of stolen items in his Francis Street home. The stolen items included a gaming console, fire alarms, copper items, fire boxes, light switches and a bulletproof vest, according to police.

Police believe Greany stole those items from the city while working for the Department of Fleet and Facilities Management.

Detectives also reportedly found more than two pounds of marijuana, nearly 130 Alprazolam pills, steroid vials, suboxone strips, 49 rounds of ammunition and $6,400 in cash inside Greany’s home.

Greany is facing several charges, including larceny and possession with intent to distribute class B and D substances.

Police said Greany is a former officer who was convicted on corruption-related charges stemming from an investigation in the late 90s.

Greany is no longer employed by the city.