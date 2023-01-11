EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two years after his stepdaughter’s sudden death, Ronald Rasmussen is still feeling her absence.

“The pain … it’s a giant void inside of you,” Rasmussen told 12 News while visiting her gravesite Wednesday. “It just doesn’t heal.”

Rasmussen said nothing has been the same since June 6, 2021, when 24-year-old Krystal Geraldo was critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

Krystal Geraldo

Geraldo was riding on the back of William Botelho’s motorcycle when he lost control and struck a guardrail on Acushnet Avenue.

The North Scituate resident was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Botelho, 30, has since been charged with vehicular homicide by OUI.

“When he killed our daughter, he killed us inside,” Rasmussen said. “He took a very big piece of us away.”

Botelho pleaded not guilty in New Bedford District Court Wednesday. The judge opted not to hold Botelho and allowed him to keep his driver’s license.

Rasmussen shook his head as Botelho walked out of court.

“This system isn’t designed for victims,” he said.

He questions why Botelho gets to spend time with his family, while his family’s time with Geraldo is spent at her grave.

“When we want to see our daughter we come here,” Rasmussen said looking down at her gravestone. “We spend time with our daughter this way.”

Botelho’s next court date is scheduled for March 6.