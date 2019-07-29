Station wagon and SUV collide on Route 6

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Seekonk were called to Highland Avenue (Route 6) near the Mink Street (Route 114A) intersection after a station wagon and SUV collided early Monday morning in front of the Quality Inn motel.

The collision happened about 1:30 a.m.

When an Eyewitness News camera was on scene with officers, the black station wagon was pointed westbound in the eastbound lanes, its hood crumpled and raised, and the SUV was many yards away, pointed toward a utility pole.

A first responder used an extrication tool to pry open a section of one of the vehicles’ hoods.

Police had no word about any injuries to drivers or passengers and were investigating the cause.