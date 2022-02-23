MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A veteran Massachusetts State Police trooper has been injured in a head-on traffic crash with another driver suspected of being drunk.

The troopers’ union said the officer with 10 years of experience was on his way home at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was hurt in the crash in Marshfield.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the union said.

He remained in the hospital Wednesday.

The other driver, a man in his late 20s, was charged at the scene by Marshfield police with operating under the influence.