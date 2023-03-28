FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking to locate the driver who allegedly dragged a Massachusetts State Trooper with their car after being pulled over in Fall River early Tuesday morning.

The trooper conducted the stop at Pleasant and 17th streets around 12:30 a.m., state police said. When the trooper was standing next to the car talking to the female driver, she began to drive away.

State police said the trooper reached into the car to try and stop her, but was dragged about 100 feet before he let go. The woman then drove off.

The trooper was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The incident remains under investigation.