State police seize fentanyl, make arrest

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — State police investigators have seized about 5 1/2 pounds (2 1/2 kilograms) of suspected fentanyl and arrested a man they describe as a Lawrence-based supplier of the powerful opioid after a month-long investigation.

Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

The agency said Friday that police initially targeted the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine by two suspects in Fall River.

The investigation allowed troopers to secure search warrants for an apartment in Fall River and two vehicles.

The search of one vehicle Thursday yielded eight bricks of suspected fentanyl and a gun. Police found about $11,600 in another vehicle.

Later Thursday night, police arrested Jose Baez-Lara, of Lawrence, in Fall River and he allegedly had more fentanyl in his vehicle.