St. Luke’s nurses: Closure of Tobey maternity ward has led to understaffing, low morale

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A group of nurses gathered outside St. Luke’s Hospital Tuesday afternoon to send a message: They’ve been understaffed and overworked since the closure of the maternity ward at nearby Tobey Hospital.

Nurses from St. Luke’s Family-Centered Unit (FCU), who are also members of the Massachusetts Nursing Association (MNA), marched a petition to Southcoast Health CEO Keith Hovan, which calls for immediate relief from the inadequate staffing they believe is negatively affecting patient care, hospital conditions and employee morale.

“We don’t have enough nurses on the unit to give the care we expect ourselves to give,” nurse Karen Corbett said. “Over the last two years, we’ve lost 21 nurses.”

Corbett said the FCU was already short-staffed prior to the closure at Tobey.

“This has been building for a long time,” she said. “We have really been seeing an increase in the number of patients, we’ve been seeing an increase in the number of critical care maternity patients.”

The hospital released a statement saying that since the start of 2020, the number of patients in the FCU has been within a normal range, adding that the only increase the hospital has seen is in professional nurses providing high-quality care.

“We’re grateful for them and the wonderful work they do day in and day out. Unfortunately, political theater like today’s event only distracts from and disrupts that work,” the statement said. “It may cause a spectacle and serve the MNA’s organizational objectives, but, in reality, it achieves nothing in terms of advancing the conversation and reaching an accord.”

But that isn’t sitting well with the nurses who are frustrated with the current working conditions.

“I want to continue to be proud that I work at St. Luke’s Hospital,” Corbett added. “I want to be able to tell everyone I know, without reservation, that you are going to get the best possible care when you step through the doors at St. Luke’s.”