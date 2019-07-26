St. Anne’s scheduled to hold first Mass since reopening

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A historic Fall River church is scheduled to hold its first Mass Friday since closing its doors in November.

St. Anne’s Church was opened in 1906, but had to be closed in November due to a lack of funding from the Fall River Diocese, according to the Herald News of Fall River.

The church was taken over by the St. Anne’s Preservation Society earlier this month and was able to reopen its doors.

The society raised more than $40,000 for the church to resume operations.

A procession is expected to follow Friday’s Mass which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.