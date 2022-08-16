FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A large portion of Fairhaven lost power Monday night, and investigators believe a squirrel was the cause.

The Fairhaven Fire Department says crews responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of an explosion and brush fire in the area of 123 Alden Road.

The fire was near an electrical right-of-way, officials said, so Eversource came in to clear the electrical hazards as firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, according to fire officials, and Eversource restored power by rerouting it through other grids.

No injuries were reported, and there was no structural damage caused by the fire.

Officials said a squirrel shorted out two phases at a switch location on a multi-phase electrical pole, which caused the blackout and the fire.