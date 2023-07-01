SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A new addition at the YMCA in Swansea was unveiled Saturday morning.

The town’s YMCA said they opened a brand-new splash pad area, and you do not have to be a member to use it.

Day passes are available for those who are not members and those interested can also get a two-month membership.

The splash pad will be open Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The area will also be open Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On weekends, the splash pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.