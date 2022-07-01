MENDON, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens of passengers were left suspended over animal exhibits at Southwick’s Zoo after the sky ride broke down Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters rushed to the zoo after learning that approximately 40 people were stuck on the “Skyfari” ride, which operates much like a ski lift.

The ride, according to the zoo, gives passengers “a bird’s eye view” of its exhibits, including the African Plains, Deer Forest, chimpanzees and alligators. The ride can seat up to two adults, two adults with one small child, or two children with one adult per chair.

Firefighters used cherry picker lifts and fire truck ladders to rescue the stranded passengers.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the ride to malfunction.