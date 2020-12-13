Southcoast Hospitals Group readying for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Southcoast Hospitals Group is preparing to be among the first to receive and administer the newly approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly two thousand doses are scheduled to arrive on Monday.

“Hope and excitement. Very much anticipating the arrival of the vaccine and really feel it will begin to make a difference,” Vice President of Operations Tonya Johnson said.

Johnson told 12 News, they have ultra cold freezers on site and will waste no time.

“Our hope is to do a sort of dress rehearsal of vaccination on Tuesday and then vaccinating our first staff members on Wednesday morning. Make sure all the processes are accurately documented, the handling is appropriate. Our goal is no dose wasted,” she said.

Southcoast Hospitals Group is hours away from receiving 1,950 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. They say medical staff who treat Coronavirus patients will get the vaccine first on Wednesday. Hear what the V.P. of Operations tells me the process will be like: @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/a98x6dAyM5 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 14, 2020

Health care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients are first in line to receive the vaccine in Massachusetts. Residents and staff of long-term facilities will follow.

Southcoast Hospitals Group includes Charlton Memorial, St. Lukes, and Tobey Hospitals.

Johnson said health care workers getting vaccinated will maximize the benefit and lower the risk for others.

“Most likely individuals to come in contact with patients with infectious processes with the Covid-19 illness and so keeping us healthy and safe allows us to keep our patients healthy and safe. The demand is going to outpace the supply chain initially but eventually anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get that and that’s great news and great hope for us,” she said.

Johnson said they are recommending staff to get their first dose at the end of their shift because there could be mild side effects such as injection site pain, fatigue, or headache.