Southcoast Health to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine once one is fully approved by federal regulators

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Southeastern New England hospital system recently announced it would be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all staff, but only once at least one is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

12 News obtained a July 14 letter to Southcoast Health employees from President & CEO Keith Hovan, which states, “COVID-19 vaccination will be required for employees, providers and staff once the FDA, as anticipated, has granted full approval of at least one of the vaccines.”

NEW: I just obtained a letter sent from @SouthcoastHlth’s President & CEO to employees last week, stating “COVID-19 vaccination will be required for employees, providers and staff once the FDA, as anticipated, has granted full approval of at least one of the vaccines.” @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fxHMu3SII6 — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) July 19, 2021

Hovan stated more details will be forthcoming, and “while a booster shot may become a future requirement, it is not currently under discussion.”

In an email to 12 News, Southcoast Health spokesperson Shawn Badgley said the vaccine mandate would apply to all employees, which includes contract workers, volunteers, medical and other clinical staff with facility privileges, temps, students and on-site preceptors, et al., “unless granted an exception for medical and/or religious reasons.”

Badgley said there is a similar policy in place for the flu vaccine.

Any possible repercussions for not getting vaccinated have yet to be determined, and are part of an ongoing discussion, according to Badgley.

“Our program is meant to protect our patients, workforce, and community rather than be punitive,” Badgley said.

Badgley also said a deadline to receive a COVID-19 vaccination has yet to be determined, but would depend on several factors, “including full FDA approval, vaccine supply, and staffing considerations.”

In the letter to employees Hovan said the decision is one that “has made after much deliberation and discussion.”

“As we look ahead, the timing of this vaccination requirement will likely coincide with the return of many more of our remote workers to their Southcoast offices, making immunity even more important. This process is under way already and will be completed in September,” Hovan stated.

According to Badgley, a “vast majority” of the Southcoast Health workforce has already been vaccinated.

Internal COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Southcoast Health staff began in mid-December.