SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Demolition work is slated to begin this week at the South Attleboro MBTA station off Newport Avenue.

The work, according to the city, is expected to continue through June and will include the removal of the pedestrian bridge, along with the ramps and stairs around the station area.

The city said construction crews will complete the demolition work during the overnight hours from Sunday through Thursday. Officials said to expect noise from heavy machinery between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and there may be light towers and generators running during those hours.

The ramps in the parking lot area will be taken down during the day on Monday through Friday.

Construction crews prepare the South Attleboro train station for demolition on Monday.

Designs for the new station have been completed, according to state Rep. Jim Hawkins, who said it will include a glass-enclosed overpass, elevators and high-rise platforms.

“The new design is modular, so they’re going to build it off-site, bring it in and put it up,” Hawkins told 12 News. “The actual construction project should be fairly quick.”

Hawkins estimates the construction will be completed in a few years, noting the project is not yet fully funded.

“It’s going to be an exciting transformation for the way people in this region use commuter rail,” he added.

“This plaza has four ramps off the highway, so it’s easy to get to without going on any city streets,” Hawkins said. “They’re going to connect the Massachusetts regional transit, GATRA, RIPTA, the Rhode Island regional transit, and commuter rail all at the same spot now for the first time, so people don’t need to use their cars as much. It’ll really change the way we use public transportation in the area.”

Hawkins said while the MBTA is doing its annual review, public input on the project is welcome. Anyone who would like to submit comments can email CIPengagement@mbta.com. Hawkins recommended also including james.hawkins@mahouse.gov and tara.major@mahouse.gov.