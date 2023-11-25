EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After an apparent murder-suicide in Rehoboth taking the life of former nurse, Barbara Cruz, her family took action in hopes of honoring her legacy.

This family is no stranger to tragedy. In 1997 Barbara’s daughter was killed in a drunk driving crash. Following this incident, a scholarship fund for students was created in her memory.

A Go Fund Me that was initially created just to cover funeral and travel expenses for Barbara’s family, sparked an idea that would honor both Barbara and her daughter.

A combined scholarship.

This scholarship will go to a nursing student, to remember Barbara’s longtime passion.

Son of the victim, Michael Cruz, said this idea came from his nephew, and he believes this would grant his late mother’s wishes.

“I think that’s exactly what my mom would want that with a tragedy, that you can do something good” Cruz said.

He continued, “My mom lives within me I’m going to keep on doing things in her honor.”

This fund has raised nearly nine thousand dollars since it was created last week.