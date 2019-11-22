Somerset woman found dead in Bridgewater State University dorm

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Bridgewater State University is offering counseling to students and faculty following the tragic death of a sophomore student from Somerset.

In an email sent out to students, the school said police responded to a 911 call in one of the residence halls Thursday morning and immediately administered lifesaving efforts.

The young woman, identified as Ash Valiente, was transported to Brockton Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“My deepest sympathies are extended to our student’s family and friends and to all members of the campus community. We have been in contact with Ash’s family and will continue to reach out in the difficult hours and days that lay ahead,” BSU Vice President Joseph Oravecz said in the email.

Valiente was an active member in the Bridgewater State University Community, majoring in communications and involved in several programs and activities at the school.

Counselors will be available today from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Wellness Center in Weygand Hall. Counseling services may also be accessed after hours and over the weekend through the on-call clinician service at 508-531-1331.