Somerset woman dies after dog mauling

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman has died from her injuries following a dog mauling incident Friday night at a home on Lees River Avenue.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Melissa Astacio, 44, of Somerset.

They say Somerset Police received a 911 call from the victim’s daughter saying her mother was having a seizure when the family dog began to attack.

Responding police officers tasered the dog and were able to contain it so emergency crews could assist the victim. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The dog, described as an 8-year-old Pit Bull, is now in the custody of Swansea Animal Rescue and remains in quarantine. The District Attorney’s Office said the Somerset Board of Health will likely hold a hearing to determine what will happen to the dog.

No criminal conduct or foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.