COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot several times inside his tractor-trailer on a Georgia highway.

Officers were called to I-75 North Wednesday afternoon for reports of a tractor-trailer blocking the highway.

Suzy (Courtesy: Cobb County Police Department)

The officers arrived to find the driver, identified by police as a 42-year-old Somerset man, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police later learned the truck driver was traveling with his dog Suzy, who went missing after the shooting.

Thankfully, police said a good Samaritan found Suzy and has agreed to care for her until the victim or his family can come pick her up.

The shooter has not been identified and remains at large.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time, however, police believe the suspect was another motorist.

Police are urging anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact the Cobb County Police Department by calling 770-499-3987 or emailing cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.