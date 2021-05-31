Somerset scouts take part in Memorial Day ceremony

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Scouts from Troop 21 in Somerset took part in Battleship Cove’s Memorial Day ceremony as an honor guard.

The troops saluted fallen soldiers who lived in towns surrounding Fall River.

Each soldier’s name was read aloud.

Aboard the ship were veterans, Gold Star Families, Fall River Young Marines, and community members.

A wreath of carnations was dropped off the deck of the USS Massachusetts to honor those who died serving their country, followed by a 21-gun salute from the secondary gun battery of “Big Mamie.”