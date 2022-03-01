SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Members of the Somerset Police Department let their facial hair grow for a good cause.

Through their fundraiser, “Cops with Beards for Kids with Cancer,” officers raised more than $22,000 for Cops for Kids with Cancer, which supports families of children battling the disease.

Nearly two dozen officers took part in the fundraiser. It allowed them to forgo the department’s grooming policy with a minimum donation of $200, and they were also encouraged to collect donations from family, friends and local businesses.

Sgt. Adam DaRosa, who organized the event, presented a check to the organization on Tuesday, along with Chief Todd Costa and other members of the department.

“Thanks to all those who generously donated, we were able to present the organization with over $20,000 in funds to be allocated to the families of children who are bravely fighting childhood cancer,” Costa said. “I’d also like to recognize and thank Somerset Police Sgt. Adam DaRosa for organizing and coordinating our fundraising efforts.”