SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts men were arrested this week following a weeks-long investigation into drug activity.

The investigation began in late January after Somerset detectives saw what they believed to be a drug deal in a parking lot in the Slade’s Ferry Business District.

Police followed the suspect, later found to be Matthew McDermott, to a motel on Riverside Avenue.

Detectives then discovered that Matthew McDermott and Aaron McDermott were using the motel as a base of operation for their alleged drug dealing operation.

Aaron McDermott, 29, of Fall River. (Somerset Police) Matthew McDermott, 25, of Fall River. (Somerset Police)

On Thursday, February 16th, police executed a search warrant for two bedrooms at the motel and seized 54 grams of suspected fentanyl, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine and over $10,000 in cash.

During the search, police also arrested Chelsea Soares of Bristol, Rhode Island, who had an active warrant out of the state for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Chelsea Soares, 25, of Bristol, R.I. (Somerset Police)

All three individuals were arrested at the scene and were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court.