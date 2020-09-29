Somerset police looking to ID assault, robbery suspect

Photo Courtesy Somerset Police Department

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a convenience store in Somerset and attacking the clerks.

The incident took place at the Shell gas station on Wilbur Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

According to police, the suspect entered the store just prior to closing as the clerks were counting the cash drawer. He violently assaulted both clerks, police said, before taking the entire cash drawer and running off.

The suspect was tracked to the Park and Ride on Wilbur Avenue where it appears he got into a vehicle and left, police added.

The clerks told police that the suspect “brandished a knife with a silver blade.”

On Monday, police released surveillance images of the suspect who is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a ski mask.

Video surveillance showed he was also wearing a pair of black and white Nike shoes (possibly Air Force 1’s) and what appeared to be two different gloves, according to police. Both gloves were black and white, with one appearing to be a work or welding-type glove with a white top, cut-resistant palm and some writing just below the knuckle area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jim Cardella at (508) 679-2138.

  • Photo Courtesy Somerset Police Department
  • Photo Courtesy Somerset Police Department
  • Photo Courtesy Somerset Police Department
  • Photo Courtesy Somerset Police Department

