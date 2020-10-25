Somerset police investigating vandalism at Trump store

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Somerset police are investigating a vandalism at the New England Trump Store overnight earlier this week.

Police said someone spray painted pink and blue words on the building at 899 Grand Army Highway sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. No further damage was observed to the building.

12 News went by the building Saturday night and it appeared the spray paint had already been cleaned off.

Police said detectives are currently reviewing video surveillance and other evidence from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerset Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/22/2020: Sarah Bratko

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour