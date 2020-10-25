Somerset police investigating vandalism at Trump store

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Somerset police are investigating a vandalism at the New England Trump Store overnight earlier this week.

Police said someone spray painted pink and blue words on the building at 899 Grand Army Highway sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. No further damage was observed to the building.

12 News went by the building Saturday night and it appeared the spray paint had already been cleaned off.

Police said detectives are currently reviewing video surveillance and other evidence from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerset Police.