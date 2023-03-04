SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Somerset police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed late Friday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Riverside Ave. for a report of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen after some type of altercation.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injures.

Right now, no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.