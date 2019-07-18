Somerset police ID, charge man with robbing bank

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — After a two-week investigation, police in Somerset arrested and charged a man they said robbed a bank on July 5.

Somerset Chief of Police George McNeil said Thomas Rodrigues Jr., 31, of Dartmouth, was charged with one count of unarmed robbery after he entered the St. Michael’s Federal Credit Union on County Street and demanded money from a teller.

Police said Rodrigues Jr. fled from the bank in a Cadillac sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

Somerset detectives determined Rodrigues Jr. was the man who allegedly robbed the bank after investigating.

Chief McNeil said Somerset detectives was assisted by New Bedford Police, Mass. State Police and the FBI during the investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at a Old Plainville Road home in New Bedford and arrested Rodrigues Jr. without incident Wednesday night.

“This was great work by our detective unit who were able to gather evidence at the scene that led to the identification of Mr. Rodrigues as a suspect,” Chief McNeil said. “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident and we were able to quickly bring this case to a close. I would also like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted with the investigation.”

Rodrigues Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court.