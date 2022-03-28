SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Norton man Sunday after discovering he had 400 bags of heroin and “a quantity of crack cocaine” on him.

Courtesy: Somerset Police Department

William Bruce, 63, was at the Riverview Inn and Suites in Somerset when he was taken into custody in the hotel’s parking lot.

Police said Bruce was wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants.

While taking Bruce into custody, police discovered he had 400 pre-packaged bags of heroin and 40 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his possession.

Bruce is charged with trafficking a Class B substance and possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance.