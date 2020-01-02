Somerset palm reader accused of stealing $70k from client

Courtesy of the Somerset Police Department

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Somerset woman for allegedly defrauding a client of her palm reading business of thousands of dollars.

Police began investigating Tracey Milanovich, 37, in early December after a resident reported being tricked into giving her more than $70,000 after visiting her County Street business.

Throughout the investigation, police discovered Milanovich had convinced the woman her daughter was possessed by a demon and that cash and household items would banish the spirit.

Milanovich was arrested last Friday and charged with six counts of obtaining property more than $250 through trickery, larceny of more than $1,200 and intimidation of a witness.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Milanovich or her business, “Tracey’s Psychic Palm Reader,” is asked to contact Office Donald Cormier at (508) 679-2138.

