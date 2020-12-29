Somerset officer pays for family’s Christmas dinner following shoplifting incident

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) ─ No one expected a recent shoplifting incident would turn into a good deed.

But that’s what happened when Officer Matt Lima responded to the Stop and Shop in Somerset on Dec. 20.

An employee told Lima he had noticed two women, who had two young children with them, were not scanning all of their items at the self-check out kiosk before bagging them.

The employee said he then confirmed that several items the women left with were not on the transaction receipt, and made them return inside to wait for police to arrive.

While speaking with the women, Lima said he learned their family had fallen on hard times and that’s why they attempted to steal the food, which they said was for Christmas dinner, without paying.

In a turn of events, Lima told the women he would not press criminal charges against them and instead, he gave them both no-trespassing orders for that Stop & Shop location.

“The two children with the women reminded me of my kids, so I had to help them out,” Lima said.

When Lima asked where the stolen groceries were, the employee told him they had already been returned to store shelves.

That’s when, with his own money, Lima purchased $250 worth of Stop & Shop gift cards for the women to use at another location.

“I would like to personally commend Officer Lima for his actions,” Somerset Police Chief George McNeil said. “His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community.”

“When faced with a difficult situation in which a family was trying to provide a meal for their kids, he made the generous decision to not press charges and instead ensured that they would have a Christmas dinner they could enjoy,” he continued.