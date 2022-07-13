SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have charged a Somerset man with operating under the influence after he drunkenly reported crashing his car Wednesday afternoon.

Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said officers responded to Wilbur Avenue just before 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man, later identified as Andrew Crook, who claimed he had been involved in a car crash.

When they arrived, Costa said the officers found Crook, 48, sitting in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle.

The police chief said the front of Crook’s shirt was wet and he was unsteady on his feet, slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol.

The officers found alcoholic beverages inside Crook’s vehicle, including one that the police chief said was partially consumed.

Crook was taken into custody after failing a series of field sobriety tests, according to Costa. He’s been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Costa said it’s unclear at this time where Crook crashed his car, as he was unable to tell officers where it happened.

The department has not received any reports of a crash or property damage, though the police chief said Crook’s vehicle was visibly damaged.

Crook is being held on $50,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.