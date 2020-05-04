Somerset man charged in Fall River home invasion

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Somerset man on assault and battery charges after he reportedly attacked and held someone at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Hathaway Commons Road for reports of a man pointing a gun to another man’s head.

Police said the victim, a 53-year-old East Freetown man, was visiting with friends when Lyndon Campos, 52, walked into the house uninvited with a handgun.

Campos, according to police, was demanding the repayment of a loan that he said was supposed to be paid by April 30. The victim told police he and Campos got into a fistfight before he left the house.

Campos was arrested at the scene, where police said he was found with a handgun tucked between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle he was sitting in.

Campos is charged with home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery to collect a loan.