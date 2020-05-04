Somerset man charged in Fall River home invasion

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fall River Police

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Somerset man on assault and battery charges after he reportedly attacked and held someone at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Hathaway Commons Road for reports of a man pointing a gun to another man’s head.

Police said the victim, a 53-year-old East Freetown man, was visiting with friends when Lyndon Campos, 52, walked into the house uninvited with a handgun.

Campos, according to police, was demanding the repayment of a loan that he said was supposed to be paid by April 30. The victim told police he and Campos got into a fistfight before he left the house.

Campos was arrested at the scene, where police said he was found with a handgun tucked between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle he was sitting in.

Campos is charged with home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery to collect a loan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com