Somerset man, 46, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Somerset man was sentenced to serve up to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said Joshua Bourassa, 46, took advantage of a relationship with a woman to assault a young girl known to her on multiple occasions.

Bourassa assaulted the girl several times while she was between the ages of 5 and 7. The DA’s office said the victim told another child about the abuse, who in turn told her mother.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn called Bourassa’s crime “depraved and highly offensive.”

“I commend the victim for disclosing this disgusting behavior and persevering through the case,” Quinn said. “I hope she can move forward with her life.”

Bourassa pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to charges of statutory rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, assault with intent to rape a child and open and gross lewdness.

He will serve between eight and 15 years in state prison.