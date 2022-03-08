SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts liquor store is encouraging customers to purchase Russian vodka, but not for the purpose of making their favorite mixed drinks.

Instead, Somerset Liquors wants everyone to take part in their new social media challenge, which requires customers to film themselves dumping that liquor out.

The full purchase price of the vodka, which is $16.99, will be donated to Ukraine in support of their military campaign, according to the liquor store.

“When we sell all 10 cases, it will raise over $1,000 for this great cause,” the liquor store said in a Facebook post. “We will not be carrying Russian vodka going forward.”

Those who want to help Ukraine but don’t want to take part in the social media challenge can purchase the vodka and leave it at the liquor store, where employees will mark it as sold and dispose of it.

Bars and liquor stores across the United States started boycotting Russian vodka over the past couple of weeks in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.