Somerset house fire may have been caused by Christmas tree

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are investigating whether a Christmas tree was to blame for a fire that tore through a Somerset home Thursday evening.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Phillips tells 12 News the fire broke out inside the living room of the Gertrude Street home just before 7 p.m.

One of the residents, identified by Phillips as an elderly woman, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The house has been deemed a total loss since it sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Phillips said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it appears the fire started at a Christmas tree in the living room.

