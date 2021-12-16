Somerset house fire may have been caused by Christmas tree

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are investigating whether a Christmas tree was to blame for a fire that tore through a Somerset home Thursday evening.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Phillips tells 12 News the fire broke out inside the living room of the Gertrude Street home just before 7 p.m.

One of the residents, identified by Phillips as an elderly woman, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Somerset fire investigators are looking into whether this house fire on Gertrude St started at a Christmas Tree. An elderly woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The home is a total loss. Took about 2 hours to get this fire under control. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ZBJD0ZiF1c — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) December 17, 2021

The house has been deemed a total loss since it sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Phillips said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it appears the fire started at a Christmas tree in the living room.