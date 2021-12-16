Somerset house fire may have been caused by Christmas tree

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters are investigating whether a Christmas tree was to blame for a fire that tore through a Somerset home Thursday evening.
Deputy Fire Chief Jason Phillips tells 12 News the fire broke out inside the living room of the Gertrude Street home just before 7 p.m.
One of the residents, identified by Phillips as an elderly woman, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
The house has been deemed a total loss since it sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.
Phillips said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it appears the fire started at a Christmas tree in the living room.