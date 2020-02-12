Somerset school employee accused of inappropriate conduct

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A staff member at Somerset Berkley Regional High School has been placed on administrative leave due to reports of inappropriate conduct, according to Superintendent Jeffrey Schoonover.

Schoonover said the allegations stem from an incident during an extracurricular program involving students earlier this month.

Somerset police are investigating with support from the school district, Schoonover said, adding that the employee will remain on leave until the investigation is completed.

“Both the school district and police department are taking this matter seriously,” Schoonover said in a statement.

